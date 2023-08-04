Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) PT Raised to $98.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 8.9 %

DLB stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. 357,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,450. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after buying an additional 139,129 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

