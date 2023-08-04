Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 1,287,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.54%.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Articles

