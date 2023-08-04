Discover Financial Services Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

NYSE DFS opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

