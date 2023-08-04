Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFAX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 258,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,636. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.