Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.74. 234,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.