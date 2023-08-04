Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 103,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,330. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

