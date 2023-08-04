Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 247,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

