Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $49.16. 183,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

