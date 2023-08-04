Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,386 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.71. 64,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,923. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

