Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $724,787,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 367,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

