Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

