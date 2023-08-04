DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.48 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for about $734.44 or 0.02509537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

