Destination Wealth Management Purchases 1,801 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

