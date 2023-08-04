Destination Wealth Management Makes New $246,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $690,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.03.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
