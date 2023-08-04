Destination Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

