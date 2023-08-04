Destination Wealth Management Has $1.80 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

