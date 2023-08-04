Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

