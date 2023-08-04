Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 561 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 561 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $24,406,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 32,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 40,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 162,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $523.76 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $238.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

