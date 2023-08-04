Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $36,488,472. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $431.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.52 and a 200-day moving average of $367.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

