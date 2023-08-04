Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.2 %

CAT opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average is $235.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

