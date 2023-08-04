Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 2,835,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,830. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.