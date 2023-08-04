Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of DEN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.07. 1,881,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,295. Denbury has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. Denbury’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

