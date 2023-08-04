Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,641. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.40 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

