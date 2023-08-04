Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 133,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,793,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 263,208 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,152,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,378,980. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

