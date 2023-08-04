Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF remained flat at $18.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 610,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,263. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.