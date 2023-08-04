Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 3,786 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,980. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.