Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.01. The company had a trading volume of 572,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,791. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.