Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,859 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 38,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,215. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

