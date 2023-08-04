Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.73. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

