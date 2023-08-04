Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 2,541.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,281 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December comprises about 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 72,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 95.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 109,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 45,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 6,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

