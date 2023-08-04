Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 444,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

