Delta Investment Management LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,430 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $340.05. The stock had a trading volume of 790,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,132. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

