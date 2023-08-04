Delta Investment Management LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $12.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.28. 5,059,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,810. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.82.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

