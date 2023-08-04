Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,130 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,865,040,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. 1,960,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,661. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

