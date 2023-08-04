Definitive Healthcare’s (DH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

DH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 193,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

