Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 7.8%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.91. 153,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 782,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.91, a PEG ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

