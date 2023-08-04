Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.06 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. 97,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.66, a PEG ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

