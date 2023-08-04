Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.02. The stock had a trading volume of 411,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

