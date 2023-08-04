DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $208,994.21 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

