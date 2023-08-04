Deanna H. Lund Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
