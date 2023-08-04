Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $45.83 Average PT from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.