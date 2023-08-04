Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Decreased by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,458 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 5.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Datadog worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Datadog by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

