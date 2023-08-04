Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

In related news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

