Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Daré Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daré Bioscience
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- What is Put Option Volume?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.