Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

