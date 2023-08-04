Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after buying an additional 1,840,945 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. 879,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,214. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $73.36.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

