DAO Maker Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $152.62 million and $1.05 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,748,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

