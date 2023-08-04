DAGCO Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

