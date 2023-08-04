DAGCO Inc. Sells 2,552 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $395,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $1,119,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VCR traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.44. 125,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,161. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $297.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

