DAGCO Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

