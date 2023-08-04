DA Davidson Comments on Construction Partners, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. 26,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,883. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $180,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $180,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680 over the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

